Act Of Denial (Soilwork, Testament, Septicflesh, Benighted Etc.) Drummer Premieres Drum Cam Playthrough For 'Puzzle Heart'

Band Photo: Testament (?)

New melodic death metal project Act Of Denial's (Soilwork, Testament, Septicflesh, Benighted etc.) drummer Krimh has just posted on his Youtube Channel a drum cam playthrough video for 'Puzzle Heart', watch it below:





Their supergroup's lineup includes:

Vocals: Bjorn “Speed” Strid (Soilwork, etc.)

Lead guitars: Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim)

Rhythm guitars: Luger (Benighted, Koziak)

Bass: Steve DiGiorgio (Testament)

Drums: Kerim “Krimh” Lechner (Septicflesh)

Keys: John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra)