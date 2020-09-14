Act Of Denial (Soilwork, Testament, Septicflesh, Benighted Etc.) Drummer Premieres Drum Cam Playthrough For 'Puzzle Heart'
Band Photo: Testament (?)
New melodic death metal project Act Of Denial's (Soilwork, Testament, Septicflesh, Benighted etc.) drummer Krimh has just posted on his Youtube Channel a drum cam playthrough video for 'Puzzle Heart', watch it below:
Their supergroup's lineup includes:
Vocals: Bjorn “Speed” Strid (Soilwork, etc.)
Lead guitars: Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim)
Rhythm guitars: Luger (Benighted, Koziak)
Bass: Steve DiGiorgio (Testament)
Drums: Kerim “Krimh” Lechner (Septicflesh)
Keys: John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Act Of Denial's Krimh Posts Drum Cam Playthrough"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.