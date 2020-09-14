"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Act Of Denial (Soilwork, Testament, Septicflesh, Benighted Etc.) Drummer Premieres Drum Cam Playthrough For 'Puzzle Heart'

posted Sep 14, 2020 at 3:42 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

New melodic death metal project Act Of Denial's (Soilwork, Testament, Septicflesh, Benighted etc.) drummer Krimh has just posted on his Youtube Channel a drum cam playthrough video for 'Puzzle Heart', watch it below:


Their supergroup's lineup includes:

Vocals: Bjorn “Speed” Strid (Soilwork, etc.)
Lead guitars: Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim)
Rhythm guitars: Luger (Benighted, Koziak)
Bass: Steve DiGiorgio (Testament)
Drums: Kerim “Krimh” Lechner (Septicflesh)
Keys: John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra)

