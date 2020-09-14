Paradise Premiere New Music Video For "Who Do You Wanna Be" From Latest Self-Titled Album
Montreal's heavy stoner rockers Paradise have been observing life with the Covid-19 pandemic along with social and political unrest in various parts of the world. In an artistic commentary, the band has taken their track "Who Do You Wanna Be" off their latest self-titled album and created a new music video questioning our identity during global uncertainty.
The band comments:
”We’ve always been about partying and rock and roll, but there comes a time when you have to ask yourself: WTF am I doing, and how did we get here. This video suggests that it is time to take a good long look in the mirror.”
Paradise Band Line Up:
Fred Crew Grr - Guitar
Fred Kelly - Bass
R.L. Black - Vocals
Matt Hias - Drums
Frank Kelly - Lead Guitar
