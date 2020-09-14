Mysthicon Premiere New Song & Music Video "Wolves of Morning Dawn" From Upcoming New Album "Silva – Oculis – Corvi"
Polish blackened death, and doom metal outfit Mysthicon premiere a new song and music video for "Wolves of Morning Dawn", taken from their upcoming album "Silva – Oculis – Corvi". The record is due for release on September 23rd by Witching Hour Productions.
Check out now "Wolves of Morning Dawn" below.
