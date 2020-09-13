Headline News

Original Bad Brains Vocalist Sid McCray Passes Away

Sid McCray, the original vocalist of hardcore legends Bad Brains, has passed away. No cause of death has been confirmed as of yet. He joined the band in its initial incarnation when they were known as Mind Power and has been credited with being the man to introduce the other members to punk rock and heavy metal, changing their sound from their original jazz fusion style. During his time with the band, frontman H.R. performed as a guitarist, before taking over vocal duties following McCray's departure in 1978.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Sid McCray.