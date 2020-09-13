Bog Body & Primitive Warfare Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Split Album "The Gate of Grief / Undulating Torment"

Bog Body & Primitive Warfare premiere the full-album stream of their brand new split release "The Gate of Grief / Undulating Torment", which was released September 11th via Stygian Black Hand.

Check out now "The Gate of Grief / Undulating Torment" in its entirety below.