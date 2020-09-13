Thokkian Vortex Premiere New Music Video For "The Wreathing Serpent" From Latest Album "Thy Throne Is Mine"
Black metal unit Thokkian Vortex premiere a new music video for "The Wreathing Serpent", taken from their new album "Thy Throne Is Mine", out in stores via Non Serviam Records.
Check out now "The Wreathing Serpent" below.
