Mos Generator Premiere New Song "I Spoke To Death" From Upcoming New Split w/ Di’Aul
Port Orchard, Washington based doom band Mos Generator premiere a new song entitled "I Spoke To Death", taken from their upcoming split album with the Italian band Di’Aul, which will be out in stores September 25th via Argonauta Records.
Check out now "I Spoke To Death" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Kraken Duumvirate Premiere New Song "Star Spawn"
- Next Article:
Thokkian Vortex Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Mos Generator Premiere New Song 'I Spoke To Death'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.