Mos Generator Premiere New Song "I Spoke To Death" From Upcoming New Split w/ Di’Aul

Port Orchard, Washington based doom band Mos Generator premiere a new song entitled "I Spoke To Death", taken from their upcoming split album with the Italian band Di’Aul, which will be out in stores September 25th via Argonauta Records.

Check out now "I Spoke To Death" below.



