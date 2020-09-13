Kraken Duumvirate Premiere New Song "Star Spawn" From Upcoming Debut Album "The Stars Below, The Seas Above"
Finnish blackened doom metal duo Kraken Duumvirate premiere a new song entitled "Star Spawn", taken from their impending record "The Stars Below, The Seas Above". The band's debut album will be released by Silent Future Recordings in cooperation with Nordvis Produktion on October 16th.
Check out now "Star Spawn" below.
