Kaunis Kuolematon Premiere New Song & Official Music Video

Hamina, Finland-based death/doom metal outfit Kaunis Kuolematon premiere a new song and official music video "Kylmä Maa", taken from their upcoming new album "Syttyköön Toinen Aurinko". The new record will be released by Noble Demon on November 27th.

Check out now "Kylmä Maa" below.



