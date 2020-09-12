Headline News
Iron Age Guitarist Wade Allison Passes Away
Wade Allison, guitarist of Austin, Texas hardcore/metal band Iron Age, has passed away. As first reported by Brooklyn Vegan, the musician, who was also a member of such bands as Graven Rite, Eternal Champion and Mammoth Grinder, was often cited as a huge influence on fellow Texans, Power Trip, who themselves lost their frontman Riley Gale last month.
Power Trip posted the following tribute:
"Rest In Peace to our brother Wade Allison, of Iron Age. Thank you for your friendship, brilliant music, and endless inspiration. If anyone is unfamiliar with Wade and Iron Age, please dig into their discography."
https://20buckspin.
Read the full article at Brooklyn Vegan.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Iron Age Guitarist Passes Away"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.