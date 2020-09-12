Headline News

Iron Age Guitarist Wade Allison Passes Away

Wade Allison, guitarist of Austin, Texas hardcore/metal band Iron Age, has passed away. As first reported by Brooklyn Vegan, the musician, who was also a member of such bands as Graven Rite, Eternal Champion and Mammoth Grinder, was often cited as a huge influence on fellow Texans, Power Trip, who themselves lost their frontman Riley Gale last month.

Power Trip posted the following tribute:

"Rest In Peace to our brother Wade Allison, of Iron Age. Thank you for your friendship, brilliant music, and endless inspiration. If anyone is unfamiliar with Wade and Iron Age, please dig into their discography."





