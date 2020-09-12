Messiah Premiere New Song "My Flesh – Your Soul" From New Album "Fracmont"
Switzerland’s death/thrash metal band Messiah premiere a new song called "My Flesh – Your Soul", taken from their barnd new album "Fracmont", out in stores now via High Roller Records.
Check out now "My Flesh – Your Soul" below.
