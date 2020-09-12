Skyless Aeons Premiere New Song "Dimensional Entrapment" From Upcoming New Album "Drain The Sun"
Hailing from London, Canada, death metal outfit Skyless Aeons premiere a new song called "Dimensional Entrapment". The single is taken from their impending new album "Drain The Sun", due out October 2nd.
Check out now "Dimensional Entrapment" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Uniform Premiere New Official Music Video
- Next Article:
Messiah Premiere New Song "My Flesh – Your Soul"
0 Comments on "Skyless Aeons Premiere 'Dimensional Entrapment'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.