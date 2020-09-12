Uniform Premiere New Official Music Video “Life In Remission”
Uniform premiere a new official music video for their latest advance track, “Life In Remission“ taken from the band's new album “Shame“, out in stores now.
Comments singer Michael Berdan:
“The lyrics of ‘Life In Remission‘ deal with loss, guilt, and the facade of a stable life. It’s about the persistent voice in my head constantly telling me that I’m a fraud and urging me toward self destruction. It’s about becoming numb to tragedy. It’s about seeing those around me suffer and die and knowing all too well that it just as easily could have been me a million times over. It’s a song of equal parts anger, regret, and cold despondency.”
A.F. Cortes, who directed the video, had the following to say of it:
“With this video, I wanted to use the body as a communication tool of chaos. A deconstruction story told through ritual and action. Two friends’ bond is gone wrong from a visceral and perverse perspective. Inspired by abstract expressionism, instead of playing opposites with the music, I wanted to match its intensity like a Jackson Pollock painting, a piece that feels filthy, messy, claustrophobic, yet beautiful and contained.”
