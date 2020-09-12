King Mothership (Periphery, Slaves Etc.) Premiere “Death Machine”
King Mothership - featuring Periphery‘s vocalist Spencer Sotelo, drummer Matt Halpern and Slaves bassist Tai Wright - premiere a second single from their impending new record, “The Ritual“. Below you can stream “Death Machine” from it which has premiered online via YouTube. The album itself will drop on October 02 via Periphery‘s own label 3DOT Recordings.
