Vajra Premiere NSFW Music Video “Maya”

Vajra premiere a new official music video for their track “Maya” streaming via YouTube for you below. The group are about to release their upcoming EP “Irkalla” on January 15th, 2021 through Thunder Cult Records as the first part in a trilogy of new albums.

Says bassist Dave Pinna of the clip:

“The video for ‘Maya‘ is the second chapter of a larger film inspired by the Sumerian classic hero myth, ’Descent of Inanna’.”