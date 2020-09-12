Cryptodira Premiere Entire New EP “Better Left Unsaid”

Cryptodira premiere their new two-song EP “Better Left Unsaid” which was recorded past January at The Basement Studios in Winston-Salem, NC. The new outing was produced with Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, Soften The Glare) behind the boards.

In other news a new full-length by the name of “The Angel Of History” is scheduled to drop later this year.

Comments vocalist/guitarist Scott Acquavella:

“There’s been no shortage of inspiration throughout our recent writing process, and upon stepping back and looking at the body of work we had amassed, there was a sense that these two songs fit together in an extraordinary way that makes them stand out on their own. We’ve always been a band that writes with a much larger picture in mind, but there was something uniquely rewarding about telling a sonically short story. So the Better Left Unsaid EP is our way of exploring that territory.”

Adds drummer Matthew Taibi:

“As it was written in the Grundrisse, “language is the presence of community,” and a genuinely livable community begins where individualism ends. Language is not only a bridge between members of a community; language embeds communal being into the most private corners of mental life. An individual (or ego) can only know their hopes and desires by using language, i.e., something their community gifted them. Living in a community and using language properly both mean knowing where and when to decenter yourself. Sustainable happiness will be found sooner on the margins.”