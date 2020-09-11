Evildead Reveals New Album "United $tate$ Of Anarchy" Artwork And Tracklisting
After recently announcing that they will be releasing "United $tate$ Of Anarchy," their first album in twenty nine years, American thrash metal veterans Evildead has revealed the artwork and tracklisting for the record, both of which can be seen below. The artwork was done by Ed Repka, famous in the world of thrash metal not just for creating the previous Evildead album covers, but also classic albums by Death, Nuclear Assault, Vio-Lence, Toxik and Megadeth among others.
Tracklisting:
1. The Descending
2. Word Of God
3. Napoleon Complex
4. Greenhouse
5. Without A Cause
6. No Difference
7. Blasphemy Divine
8. A.O.P. / War Dance
9. Seed Of Doubt
10. Planet Claire 2020 (LP/digital bonus track)
