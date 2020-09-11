"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Nasty Shares New Music Video "Menace"

posted Sep 11, 2020 at 4:10 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Metallic hardcore band Nasty has posted a new music video online for the song, "Menace," the title track of their new album. You can check it out below. "Menace" is set to be released on September 25th through Century Media.

"Menace" tracklisting:

1. Ultimate
2. Bulletrain
3. Menace
4. Be Careful
5. 666AM
6. Tricky Plays
7. Betrayer
8. You Will Know My Name
9. Inhale/Exhale
10. Blood Crop
11. Addicted
12. Table Of Kings
13. The End Of The World
14. Ballad Of Bullets

