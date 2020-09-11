Nasty Shares New Music Video "Menace"
Metallic hardcore band Nasty has posted a new music video online for the song, "Menace," the title track of their new album. You can check it out below. "Menace" is set to be released on September 25th through Century Media.
"Menace" tracklisting:
1. Ultimate
2. Bulletrain
3. Menace
4. Be Careful
5. 666AM
6. Tricky Plays
7. Betrayer
8. You Will Know My Name
9. Inhale/Exhale
10. Blood Crop
11. Addicted
12. Table Of Kings
13. The End Of The World
14. Ballad Of Bullets
What's Next?
