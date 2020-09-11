Nasty Shares New Music Video "Menace"

Metallic hardcore band Nasty has posted a new music video online for the song, "Menace," the title track of their new album. You can check it out below. "Menace" is set to be released on September 25th through Century Media.

"Menace" tracklisting:

1. Ultimate

2. Bulletrain

3. Menace

4. Be Careful

5. 666AM

6. Tricky Plays

7. Betrayer

8. You Will Know My Name

9. Inhale/Exhale

10. Blood Crop

11. Addicted

12. Table Of Kings

13. The End Of The World

14. Ballad Of Bullets