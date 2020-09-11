Sepultura To Host Special Environmental SepulQuatra Session To Premiere New Music Video "Guardians Of Earth"

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

Next week there is a very special SepulQuarta scheduled! Sepultura are proud to welcome Carolina Castro (Sea Shepherd Brazil) and Mitch Anderson (Amazon Frontline) to next week’s Q&A which will focus on the ongoing environmental issues that we are facing as a planet. Also joining next week’s Q&A is Andre Trigueiro, a Brazilian journalist who specialises in ecologial and environmental issues.

Derrick Green comments: "In our next Sepulquarta, the first part of our live Q&A will be in English. Our guest will be Mitch Anderson, the founder and executive director of Amazon Frontlines and Carolina Castro, the president of Sea Shepherd Brazil. These two organisations are on a path to create awareness and fight for causes that benefit the well-being of indigenous tribes, wildlife, our oceans, and land so important to our planet. They are a credible source to know what’s going on and what solutions can be done to prevent our further decline."

Furthermore, Sepulquatra will be premiering the band’s new official music video for "Guardians Of Earth," the fourth single taken from the band’s latest album "Quadra."

Join the band this Wednesday September 16th at 8pm BST/3pm EST here