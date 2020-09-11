Mors Principium Est Posts New Single "Lost In A Starless Aeon" Online
The Finnish melodeathers Mors Principium Est are back with their seventh album, short and snappy titled "Seven," but no less impressive and epic than its predecessors. It's a perfect continuation from where they left off with "Embers Of A Dying World" in 2017: Death Metal, which is almost progressive in its brutality, combined with sophisticated orchestrations that, used sparingly, never drown in bombast, and fuse with dramatic, melancholic melodies.
Today, the band has released a new song entitled, "Lost In A Starless Aeon," which you can check out below.
