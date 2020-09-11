Burning Witches Teases New Song "Circle Of Five"

Swiss heavy metal favourites Burning Witches has posted a teaser video online for a new song titled, "Circle Of Five." You can check it out below. The band comments:

"In one week, on September 18th, our new single and debut with Larissa on lead guitar will be released for streaming and as a video clip! Are you as excited as we are?"

The song marks the first recording with new guitarist Larissa Ernst, who joined the band last month, replacing Sonia Anubis, who departed to form Crypta with former members of Nervosa.