Orange Goblin Reschedules UK Tour Dates

Legendary UK heavy metal four piece Orange Goblin have been forced to postpone their previously announced tour for December this year, until the same time period in 2021. In a move that will come as no surprise, the band have bowed to the inevitable and postponed their dates.

Vocalist Ben Ward explains the situation;

"It is with a very heavy heart that we have to concede defeat and announce that due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent venue restrictions, Orange Goblin are going to have to postpone our 25 Year Anniversary tour, scheduled for December 2020. We wanted to wait as long as possible to see whether we would be given the go ahead but with no clear indication that full capacity shows will be allowed by then we now have no choice but to reschedule for December 2021.

"The safety and well being of our fans, crew, venue staff and bandmates is always the most important issue for us so we hope that you understand our situation. The new dates are already in place and any tickets already purchased will still be valid for the shows in 2021. We are also happy to say that both support bands, Spirit Adrift and King Creature, are behind this decision and will be with us when we return in 2021. We have also added a couple of extra dates, one at The Booking Hall in Dover, which will be a warm-up show for the tour (No Spirit Adrift or King Creature for that one!) and a show at the Tivoli in Buckley too. As always, we thank you for your continued support.

"Stay safe and we look forward to seeing everyone in 2021."

The new tour dates are as follows:

Wed 08 Dec – The Booking Hall, Dover, UK * (Orange Goblin only)

Thu 09 Dec – Tivoli, Buckley, UK

Fri 10 Dec – Limelight 2, Belfast, UK

Sat 11 Dec – Grand Social, Dublin, Ireland

Mon 13 Dec – King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

Tue 14 Dec – Gorilla, Manchester, UK

Wed 15 Dec – Asylum, Birmingham, UK

Thu 16 Dec – The Globe, Cardiff, UK

Fri 17 Dec – The Underworld, London, UK

Sat 18 Dec – The Underworld, London, UK