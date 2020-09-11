Dark Tranquillity Confirms New Album "Moment" Details; Posts New Music Video "Phantom Days" Online
Melodic death metal pioneers Dark Tranquillity return with their new masterpiece "Moment" which will be released on November 20th! Today the band proudly presents the first single "Phantom Days," which you can check out below.
The band comments:
"It's happening again! We are proud to announce that our 12th album "Moment" will be released on Nov 20th worldwide. This has been in the works for a long time and we hope this finds you well and gives some sort of respite in these trying times. Crank up "Phantom Days" and find the best pre-order option below. Cheers from the DT camp." (Mikael Stanne)
Tracklisting:
1. Phantom Days
2. Transient
3. Identical To None
4. The Dark Unbroken
5. Remain In The Unknown
6. Standstill
7. Ego Deception
8. A Drawn Out Exit
9. Eyes Of The World
10. Failstate
11. Empires Lost To Time
12. In Truth Divided
