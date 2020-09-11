King Parrot Premiere New Track “Banished, Flawed Then Docile”

King Parrot premiere their new song “Banished, Flawed Then Docile” from their impending EP, “Holed Up In The Lair“. The group recorded that release at Phil Anselmo‘s ‘Nosferatu’s Lair in Louisiana back in 2017 and re-mixed and mastered the tracks this year and will release them as an 7'' on October 09th via Anselmo‘s Housecore Records.





Tells King Parrot singer Matt Young:

“Usually, King Parrot always tries to write music together in the same room, but that just hasn’t been possible for us because of the lock-down. We were planning on re-working these tracks for a new album eventually, but when all the restrictions came about, we thought, ‘Why not get these tracks out there as a special limited-edition seven-inch release?’

We think King Parrot fans will be happy with these tracks. It’s rude, loud, fast and grimey and we poured our heart and soul into them; there’s no doubting its unabashedly King Parrot!”

The EP's track listing will run as follows:

01 – “Banished, Flawed Then Docile”

02 – “Blunder To Asunder”

03 – “Nor Is Yours”

04 – “Kick Up Stink”