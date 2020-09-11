Marilyn Manson Premieres New Single “Don’t Chase The Dead”
Marilyn Manson premieres his new single “Don’t Chase The Dead” ahead of today's release of his eleventh full-length, “We Are Chaos“. The album will be released via Loma Vista Recordings.
