Mastodon Premiere New Official Music Video For “Fallen Torches”
Mastodon premiere a new official music video for their single, “Fallen Torches“. The group once again had Scott Kelly of Neurosis guest on that song, which is taken from their recently released rarities compilation, “Medium Rarities“.
Tell the band of the clip:
“We wanted something visually compelling and mind-twisting that didn’t require a big physical production, so we hit up our good friends at Hey Beautiful Jerk and they helped us bring it to life.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Mastodon Premiere New Official Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.