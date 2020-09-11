Mastodon Premiere New Official Music Video For “Fallen Torches”

Mastodon premiere a new official music video for their single, “Fallen Torches“. The group once again had Scott Kelly of Neurosis guest on that song, which is taken from their recently released rarities compilation, “Medium Rarities“.

Tell the band of the clip:

“We wanted something visually compelling and mind-twisting that didn’t require a big physical production, so we hit up our good friends at Hey Beautiful Jerk and they helped us bring it to life.”