Hatrebreed Premiere New Song “Weight Of The False Self”

Band Photo: Hatebreed (?)

Hatebreed premiere the title track to their new outing “Weight Of The False Self“. That album is scheduled for a November 27th release date by Nuclear Blast Records.





“Weight Of The False Self” track listing:

01 – “Instinctive (Slaughterlust)”

02 – “Let Them All Rot”

03 – “Set It Right (Start With Yourself)”

04 – “Weight Of The False Self”

05 – “Cling To Life”

06 – “A Stroke Of Red”

07 – “Dig Your Way Out”

08 – “This I Earned”

09 – “Wings Of The Vulture”

10 – “The Herd Will Scatter”

11 – “From Gold To Gray”

12 – “Invoking Dominance”