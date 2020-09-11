"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Hatrebreed Premiere New Song “Weight Of The False Self”

posted Sep 11, 2020 at 2:27 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Photo of Hatebreed

Band Photo: Hatebreed (?)

Hatebreed premiere the title track to their new outing “Weight Of The False Self“. That album is scheduled for a November 27th release date by Nuclear Blast Records.


“Weight Of The False Self” track listing:

01 – “Instinctive (Slaughterlust)”
02 – “Let Them All Rot”
03 – “Set It Right (Start With Yourself)”
04 – “Weight Of The False Self”
05 – “Cling To Life”
06 – “A Stroke Of Red”
07 – “Dig Your Way Out”
08 – “This I Earned”
09 – “Wings Of The Vulture”
10 – “The Herd Will Scatter”
11 – “From Gold To Gray”
12 – “Invoking Dominance”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

1 Comment on "Hatrebreed Premiere New Song"

Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)

Anonymous Reader
1. Thumbsdown writes:

too preachy. this is for people recovering from addiction

# Sep 11, 2020 @ 5:54 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 