Bloodbather Premiere New Music Video “Silence”
Bloodbather will release their new EP “Silence” on October 09th via Rise Records. Below you can stream an official music video for the title track to the effort, which has premiered online via YouTube.
The EP's track listing will run as follows:
01 – “God”
02 – “Silence”
03 – “Erase”
04 – “Disappear”
05 – “Void”
06 – “Cold”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Video Nasties
- Next Article:
Hatrebreed Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Bloodbather Premiere New Music Video 'Silence'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.