Bloodbather Premiere New Music Video “Silence”

Bloodbather will release their new EP “Silence” on October 09th via Rise Records. Below you can stream an official music video for the title track to the effort, which has premiered online via YouTube.

The EP's track listing will run as follows:

01 – “God”

02 – “Silence”

03 – “Erase”

04 – “Disappear”

05 – “Void”

06 – “Cold”