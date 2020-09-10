Kreator Recording New Album - Commences Vocal Recording
German thrash metal legends Kreator has confirmed that they are hard at work on a new album. Posting on Instagram, frontman Mille Petrozza stated:
"In case you have wondered what @kreatorofficial was up to in the last couple of months. Songwriting for a new album. Vocal recordings today! METAL!"
This will mark the band's first album since 2017's, "Gods Of Violence" and follows the single, "666 - World Divided," which was released this past March.
More details will be revealed as soon as they become available.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Kreator Recording New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.