Kreator Recording New Album - Commences Vocal Recording

German thrash metal legends Kreator has confirmed that they are hard at work on a new album. Posting on Instagram, frontman Mille Petrozza stated:

"In case you have wondered what @kreatorofficial was up to in the last couple of months. Songwriting for a new album. Vocal recordings today! METAL!"

This will mark the band's first album since 2017's, "Gods Of Violence" and follows the single, "666 - World Divided," which was released this past March.

More details will be revealed as soon as they become available.