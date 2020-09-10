The Ocean Uploads New Music Video "Pleistocene"
On September 25, The Ocean will release their 8th full-length, "Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic," via Metal Blade Records (CD / digital) and the band's own Pelagic Records (vinyl).
In 2018, The Ocean released "Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic" - the first half of a sprawling but superbly cohesive paleontology concept album. Now, the group is ready to release the concluding parts of the Phanerozoic journey.
For a preview of "Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic," a video for the new single "Pleistocene" (directed by Craig Murray) can be found below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Insidious Disease Posts New Album Trailer Online
- Next Article:
The Myopia Condition Reveals Debut Album Details
0 Comments on "The Ocean Uploads New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.