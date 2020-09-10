The Ocean Uploads New Music Video "Pleistocene"

On September 25, The Ocean will release their 8th full-length, "Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic," via Metal Blade Records (CD / digital) and the band's own Pelagic Records (vinyl).

In 2018, The Ocean released "Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic" - the first half of a sprawling but superbly cohesive paleontology concept album. Now, the group is ready to release the concluding parts of the Phanerozoic journey.

For a preview of "Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic," a video for the new single "Pleistocene" (directed by Craig Murray) can be found below.