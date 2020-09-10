Insidious Disease Posts New Album "After Death" Trailer Online

Norwegian death metal beasts Insidious Disease, featuring current/former members from Dimmu Borgir, Morgoth, Nile, Susperia and Napalm Death, will release their first album in a decade, "After Death," on October 30 via Nuclear Blast.

In a new trailer released today, the band discuses their storied past and the journey that's led them to one of the most ferocious records this year. You can check it out below.

Sonically inducing a depraved and morbid condition of the mind, Insidious Disease returns this fall to present their second full length album. Freshly signed to Nuclear Blast Records, the band convenes to create a modern venture into classic death metal. Still in the early stages of existence with only their debut album "Shadowcast" (2010) preceding, Insidious Disease are ripe with a hellish energy that seeks to sear its way across the universe of heavy metal.

"It’s not supposed to be re-inventing the wheel or anything, it’s just about finding a good groove that we feel comfortable with," explains guitarist Silenoz.