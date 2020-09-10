The Unguided Posts New Lyric Video "Never Yield" Online
Swedish melodic death metal crusher The Unguided awaits with the successor of their latest offering and presents their second single, "Never Yield," off their upcoming full-length, "Father Shadow," to be released on October 9 via Napalm Records.
Along with a fantasy-inspired and rousing official lyric video, the four-piece presents a fast-paced banger that will pierce straight into your eardrums. A clean chorus exploding in deep, menacing shouts characterizes the new hard-hitting offering.
With their new full-length, these Nordic heavyweights prove that they can’t be pigeonholed. Eleven quick-tempered, high-voltage pieces indicate that The Unguided have liberated themselves from the shadows of the past but are still aware of their manifold roots. The intoxicating mixture of clean hooklines and powerful screams lead up to a unique symbiosis of pure harshness.
