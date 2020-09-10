Pain Of Salvation Launches "Accelerator" Drum Playthrough Video
Sweden’s Pain of Salvation have recently released their new studio album "Panther" worldwide via InsideOutMusic and next to strong media acclaim, the release has also managed to enter various international sales charts as follows: Germany # 19, Switzerland # 18, Austria # 43, Belgium (Wallonia) # 42, France # 125 as well as # 12 in the UK Rock Album charts and # 21 in the “Current Hard Music Albums” chart in the USA.
In order to further enhance the album’s release, the Progressive Metal/Rock innovators are now also launching a new drum playthrough clip showing Pain of Salvation drummer Léo Margarit going through the album’s opening track "Accelerator." You can check it out below.
