Night Streaming New Album "High Tides - Distant Skies"

Night will release their fourth album "High Tides - Distant Skies" this Friday, September 11, 2020. The album contains nine new tracks of classic sounding rock music and is being premiered now at Metal Injection. You can listen to it here

"If you're in the mood for a band that sounds like Iron Maiden bought a pair of bell-bottom jeans, then you're going to love this."

-Greg Kennelty, Metal Injection

"High Tide - Distant Skies" follows Night's critically acclaimed album "Raft of the World." If their last album was darker and had a strong proto-metal niche, the new album has much wider influences and a More is More approach. The album is built upon rhythm and melodies, and Oskar Andersson now shares the position as lead vocalist with Sammy Ouirra.

"To create something big we had to downscale to something small. This time we had no room for Flying V guitars, but instead focused on solid single-coil sound. The new sound created a bigger space for vocals and arrangements."

-Sammy Ouirra