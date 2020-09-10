"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Enslaved Uploads New Album "Utgard" Trailer

posted Sep 10, 2020

Norwegian blackened avant-gardists Enslaved are set to release their 15th studio album, "Utgard," on October 2nd via Nuclear Blast. In a trailer released today, guitarist Ivar Bjørnson discusses the themes explored on the upcoming album Utgard. Watch the trailer below.

"Utgard" will be available in these formats:

- CD jewel case (available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)
- Limited Edition Black Vinyl (available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)
- Limited Edition Grey Vinyl (300 copies)
- Limited Edition Blue Vinyl (300 copies) - SOLD OUT
- Limited Edition Yellow / Orange Splatter Vinyl (300 copies)
- Limited Edition UK Exclusive Transparent Green Vinyl (300 copies + available with signed insert from Recordstore.co.uk)

