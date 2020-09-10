Marianas Rest Signs With Napalm Records; Working On New Album

Finnish melodic death metal strikers Marianas Rest have officially signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records!

Hailing from the coastal town of Kotka, Marianas Rest pool the full extent of their musical expertise to raise their gloomy symbiosis of melancholic melodic death metal spiced with significant doom elements to the next level. Founded in 2013, Marianas Rest released their first full-length, "Horror Vacui," back in 2016, followed by the critically acclaimed long player "Ruins" (2019). With their further creative output, the Finns – with Jaakko Mäntymaa on vocals and Omnium Gatherum’s Aapo Koivisto on keys – have already proven their ability to master the tightrope act between despair and darkness along with a spark of hope. The six-piece is currently working on a new studio album. More to be announced soon…

Marianas Rest state:

"It is amazing to get to be a part of such a fine label. We want to leave our mark in a long line of tradition. Can’t wait to be working together and to let you all hear what we have been cooking up!" - Jaakko Mäntymaa, Vocalist

"For years we have been doing our best to perfect our vision of what Marianas Rest should and will be. Now with great relief we can say that we have found a partner in Napalm Records to truly fulfill this vision." - Aapo Koivisto, Keyboardist

Napalm Records on the signing:

"Finland's Marianas Rest is one of the most exhilarating bands in Melodic Death Metal, and delivered a brilliant album in 2019, entitled Ruins. The new album will be a mandatory purchase for fans of Insomnium, Ghost Brigade and Swallow The Sun. Welcome to the Napalm family!" - Sebastian Muench, A&R