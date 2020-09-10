Concrete Premiere New Song & Music Video "Starving Serpent" From New Album "Free Us From Existence"

Albany, New York’s metal-influenced hardcore outfit Concrete premiere a new track and music video named "Starving Serpent". The song is taken from their new album "Free Us From Existence", out now on all streaming platforms and available physically from Black Voodoo Records.

Check out now "Starving Serpent" below.



