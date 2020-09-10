Those Who Bring the Torture (Paganizer, Wombbath Etc.) Premiere New Song "Dark Chapters" From Upcoming New Album

Those Who Bring the Torture (Paganizer, Wombbath etc.) premiere a new song entitled "Dark Chapters", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record will be released by Iron Blood and Death Corporation in a Digipack CD edition with an 8-page booklet, and a Jewel-Case CD edition on September 30th.

Check out now "Dark Chapters" below.