Those Who Bring the Torture (Paganizer, Wombbath Etc.) Premiere New Song "Dark Chapters" From Upcoming New Album
Those Who Bring the Torture (Paganizer, Wombbath etc.) premiere a new song entitled "Dark Chapters", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record will be released by Iron Blood and Death Corporation in a Digipack CD edition with an 8-page booklet, and a Jewel-Case CD edition on September 30th.
Check out now "Dark Chapters" below.
