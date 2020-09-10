Rings Of Saturn Officially Welcome Drummer Mike Caputo To Their Ranks
Rings Of Saturn officially welcome drummer Mike Caputo to their ranks following a two year plus stint as their touring session drummer.
Comments Caputo:
“I’m very excited to announce that after a little over 2 years of being a live member, I’m officially a full member of Rings Of Saturn! To commemorate this, I made a little playthrough of ‘Inadequate‘ for you all! Drums were tracked and mixed with Brad Lambert of Psychonaut Studios in Houston, TX”
