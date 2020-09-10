Like Moths To Flames Premiere New Single “YOTM”

Like Moths To Flames premiere a new advance track “YOTM“. You can give the single a spin below with their new record “No Eternity In Gold” scheduled for an October 30th release date via UNFD.

Comments the group’s singer Chris Roetter:

“Over the last few years, you might’ve seen Moths posting around YOTM. We’ve been no stranger to hardships throughout the bands career and YOTM kinda became the motto and driving force for the band to better itself. Year Of The Moth is about giving one more glimpse into those struggles and finally allowing myself to move on. You can either fall victim to your problems or you can work yourself out of them.”