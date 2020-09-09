Raging Speedhorn To Release New Album "Hard To Kill" In October

Raging Speedhorn return to action with the release of their killer new studio album, "Hard To Kill," which will be available on vinyl, CD, download and all streaming platforms via their own Red Weed Records label on October 23. The album can be pre-ordered here.

Recorded with Russ Russell (Napalm Death, At The Gates) at Parlour Studios in Kettering, UK, Hard To Kill sees Raging Speedhorn once again upping their own ante in terms of song-writing finesse... playing riff-fuelled dirty heavy metal with aplomb.

"This album is straight-up Raging Speedhorn - with added extras," says founding co-frontman Frank Regan. "Right now, the band is on fire, the vibe is amazing, and we’re so happy to be back playing music. Six albums in and we’re still loving what we do."

The album - the follow-up to 2016’s "Lost Ritual" is the first to feature new vocalist Dan Cook who replaces long-standing co-vocalist John Loughlin. John stood down after 21 years during the recording of "Hard To Kill" leaving the mantle open for Dan. RSH also welcome new guitarist Dave Leese and former Hundred Reasons bassist Andy Gilmour who join founding drummer Gordon Morison and guitarist Jim Palmer.

The title track, for which the band recently unveiled a new, high-octane video (see below), is as monstrous and infectious as the sentiment itself, "Spitfire" is a groove-fuelled beast, while "Doom Machine" and "Hammer Down" are slow-paced, sludge behemoths that deliver with the ferocity that you’d expect from RSH.

Tracklisting:

1. Snakebite

2. Doom Machine

3. Spitfire

4. Hard To Kill

5. Hammer Down

6. Hand Of God

7. Brutality

8. The Best

9. Children Of The Revolution (T. Rex Cover)