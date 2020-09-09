Eternal Idol To Release New Album "Renaissance" In November; Posts New Music Video "Into The Darkness" Online

Italian symphonic/melodic metallers Eternal Idol return with a revamped, re-energised line-up and an exciting new album with "Renaissance." Featuring Fabio Lione (Rhapsody, Angra) and Claudia Layline as co-lead vocalists, guitarist Nick Savio (Hollow Haze), bassist Andrea Burratto (Secret Sphere, Hell In The Club) and drummer Enrico Fabris, the quintet’s second album is an epic maelstrom of symphonic/melodic metal that will delight fans of the genre who treasure intense songwriting and impeccable vocal performances.

Lione and new member Layline provided the majority of the lyrics and vocal melodies, with Savio on songwriting and arrangement duties. The album was produced by Savio and Lione and mixed by Simone Mularoni (DGM, Sunstorm) and it represents both a promise and statement from Eternal Idol: to be one of the absolute best symphonic/melodic metal releases of 2020!

"This is the album I have dreamed of making for my entire career," says Savio. "We had a vision and made it with no compromises. Claudia and Enrico are the perfect new additions to complete the symphonic, hard, melodic sound that we wanted to achieve. The first single, ‘Into The Darkness’, has also resulted in our most epic video thus far. It is simply fantastic and we love how it turned out. When the time comes, we are ready to hit the stage and share these new songs with you all."

Lione adds that "This is a new step for the band. Great songs, production and the overall sound make this record really special. Each song is unique and I'm sure people will love it!" Layline states: "I'm glad to be part of this amazing project and this great band. It was immediate cohesion, both artistic and musical. We soon realised that we were going in the same direction and the creative process that led to the new album was very natural and the result is the bomb! The video for ‘Into the Darkness’ is majestic and we really poured our hearts into it."

Tracklisting:

1. Into The Darkness

2. Black Star

3. Dark Eclipse

4. Without Fear

5. Away From Heaven

6. Not The Same

7. The Edge

8. Flying Over You

9. Lord Without Soul

10. Renaissance