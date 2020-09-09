Hypno5e Premiere New Song "On The Dry Lake" From Upcoming New Album "A Distant (Dark) Source"
Band Photo: Hypno5e (?)
France-based metal band Hypno5e premiere a new song and music video by the name of "On The Dry Lake". The track is taken from their latest album "A Distant (Dark) Source", out now via Pelagic Records.
Check out now "On The Dry Lake" below.
