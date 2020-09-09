Horsewhip Premiere New Song & Music Video "Inertia Waits" From Upcoming New Album "Laid to Waste"
Florida-based crust outfit Horsewhip premiere a new song and music video named "Inertia Waits", taken from their upcoming new album "Laid to Waste", which will be out via Roman Numeral Records on September 25.
Check out now "Inertia Waits" below.
