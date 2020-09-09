Eighteen Visions Premiere New Song "Sink" From Upcoming New EP "Inferno"

Eighteen Visions premiere a new song entitled "Sink", taken from their upcoming new EP "Inferno". The six-song concept EP will be out in stores October 02 and was inspired by Italian poet Dante Alighieri‘s ‘The Divine Comedy‘.

Check out now "Sink" below.



Explaain Eighteen Visions: "We wanted a concept that would artistically fit the vibe of the music we were writing. Dark, punishing and hateful."

The track listing for the EP will run as follows:

I – “Sink”

II – “The Wicked”

III – “Thirty One”

IV – “Bleed The Sheep”

V – “The Void”

VI – “Perils Of Sin”