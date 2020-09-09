"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Eighteen Visions Premiere New Song "Sink" From Upcoming New EP "Inferno"

posted Sep 9, 2020 at 3:13 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Eighteen Visions premiere a new song entitled "Sink", taken from their upcoming new EP "Inferno". The six-song concept EP will be out in stores October 02 and was inspired by Italian poet Dante Alighieri‘s ‘The Divine Comedy‘.

Check out now "Sink" below.


Explaain Eighteen Visions: "We wanted a concept that would artistically fit the vibe of the music we were writing. Dark, punishing and hateful."

The track listing for the EP will run as follows:

I – “Sink”
II – “The Wicked”
III – “Thirty One”
IV – “Bleed The Sheep”
V – “The Void”
VI – “Perils Of Sin”

