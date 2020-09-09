Realize Premiere New Single “Melted Base”
Realize premiere “Melted Base” as the third advance track off of their impending new full-length titled “Machine Violence“. The industrial influenced hardcore metal band will release their aforementioned record via Relapse Records on September 25th.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Thrown Into Exile Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Eighteen Visions Premiere New Song "Sink"
0 Comments on "Realize Premiere New Single 'Melted Base'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.