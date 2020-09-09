Thrown Into Exile Premiere New Song & Music Video "Beyond The Grey" From Upcoming New Album "Illusion Of Control"

Thrown Into Exile have scheduled a November 20th release date for their new record “Illusion Of Control” (or “II: Illusion Of Control“) via The Orchard Music (Urban Yeti Records). An official music video for their latest advance track from it, “Beyond The Grey“ has premiered online and can be streamed below.