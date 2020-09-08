Ensiferum Releases New Lyric Video "Run From The Crushing Tide"
This past July, Ensiferum released their critically acclaimed full-length, "Thalassic," via Metal Blade Records - which landed on the worldwide charts. For a preview of "Thalassic," a new lyric video for the album track "Run From The Crushing Tide" can be viewed below.
The album achieved the following chart positions:
--Finland: #1 - official albums chart
--Germany: #3 - official albums chart
--Switzerland: #5 - official albums chart
--USA: #10 - current hard music albums chart
--USA: #14 - top new artist albums chart
--USA: #26 - current rock albums chart
--USA: #94 - top current albums chart
--Canada: #7 - hard music albums chart
--UK: #11 - rock / metal album chart
--Belgium: #22 - official albums chart (Wallonia)
--Belgium: #83 - official albums chart (Flanders)
--Austria: #26 - official albums chart
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Ensiferum Releases New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.