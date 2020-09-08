"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Ensiferum Releases New Lyric Video "Run From The Crushing Tide"

posted Sep 8, 2020

This past July, Ensiferum released their critically acclaimed full-length, "Thalassic," via Metal Blade Records - which landed on the worldwide charts. For a preview of "Thalassic," a new lyric video for the album track "Run From The Crushing Tide" can be viewed below.

The album achieved the following chart positions:

--Finland: #1 - official albums chart
--Germany: #3 - official albums chart
--Switzerland: #5 - official albums chart
--USA: #10 - current hard music albums chart
--USA: #14 - top new artist albums chart
--USA: #26 - current rock albums chart
--USA: #94 - top current albums chart
--Canada: #7 - hard music albums chart
--UK: #11 - rock / metal album chart
--Belgium: #22 - official albums chart (Wallonia)
--Belgium: #83 - official albums chart (Flanders)
--Austria: #26 - official albums chart

