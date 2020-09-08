Wizardthrone, Featuring Members Of Alestorm, Gloryhammer And Nekrogoblikon, Signs With Napalm Records
Band Photo: Alestorm (?)
Mortals beware - some mighty sorcerers have cast their spell over Napalm Records! The label is proud to announce the signing of the newly founded extreme metal supergroup Wizardthrone. This groundbreaking adventure features members of roaring metal pirates Alestorm, galactic warriors Gloryhammer, melodic death metal formation Aether Realm, kings of goblin metal Nekrogoblikon, epic black metal visionaries Forlorn Citadel and death metal machinery Vale Of Pnath.
After countless eons shrouded in secrecy, the elder council of Wizardthrone has been summoned forth from the stellar void in the great blight of 2020, replete with astonishing marvels to horrify and enthrall all who might encounter their majesty. Drawing influence from the greatest extreme metal bands of years past, Wizardthrone shall be imminently unleashing their initiatory incantation upon the world.
Wizardthrone on the signing:
"It is with tremendous exultation that we announce our necrosophic pact with the most esteemed patrons of art, Napalm Records! Immortalise this day in song, humans, and kneel before your Supreme Wizard Overlords! Liber Falxifer! Hail the Non-Euclidean Hypercrystal!"
Wizardthrone are:
V. Morbistopheles Jones (Aether Realm) - vocals/bass
M. Archistrategos Barber (Gloryhammer, Deathcode Society) - guitar
M. Xaviculus Bell (Forlorn Citadel) - guitar
C. Hyperiax Bowes (Alestorm) - synthesizers
E. Wizardthrone Brown (Nekrogoblikon, Vale Of Pnath) - drums
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Darkened Streaming Debut Album
- Next Article:
Drakkar Announces New EP "Falling Down"
0 Comments on "Wizardthrone Signs With Napalm Records"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.