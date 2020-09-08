Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson To Appear On Sepultura's SepulQuarta Session

Band Photo: Megadeth (?)

On this weeks SepulQuarta session Sepultura welcomes their good friend David Ellefson (Megadeth) for a live Q&A session and a live quarantine performance of ‘Territory’.

Andreas Kisser comments: "A Big 4 in the house! We welcome David Ellefson, the legend from Megadeth and the founding member of the Metal Allegiance experience! Besides his bass playing he’s also managing bands, owns a record label and has his own coffee brand! Prepare your questions! Do not miss the Live Quarantine version of 'Territory' with David on bass! See you all on Wednesday!"



Join the band this Wednesday September 9th at 8pm BST/3pm EST here